Vivid Rankings SEO Services Create 95% Client Retention Through a No Obligation Service

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Search Engine Optimisation is now a necessity for any website hoping to be ranked for any competitive search terms that produce customers and underlying profits. Individuals are now looking to be connected to providers through Google searches, and those on the front page get the lion’s share of the business. Vivid Rankings are an SEO company who do things differently, which has benefitted them and their customers in the complex and constantly evolving world of competitive rankings. Their no-obligation no contract policy has seen 95% of all their clients stay with them even in the face of fierce competition.



The company provides link building, reputation management and SEO services and can furnish prospective clients with a free quote in minutes, followed by a no obligation contract that allows the user to pay as they go for work completed and end the relationship at any time.



This unconventional system seems ripe to be taken advantage of, but the work proves successful enough that satisfied clients stick around of their own free will. Their emphasis on high quality, affordable results forgoes the need for long term contracts.



Vivid Rankings are happy to provide a no obligation service due to their track record in producing rankings for clients that then turns into profits. Unlike other SEO businesses who tie customers into long contracts Vivid Rankings is happy to earn their fee every single month by increasing client’s profitability.



A spokesperson for Vivid Rankings explained, “We are an award winning and innovative SEO consultancy because we are driven by return on investment for our clients; like an agent or manager for a celebrity, we believe we have to earn our fee by making sure our clients make profit from their investment with us. Combine this with peerless customer support and thorough, transparent reporting described in jargon-free plain English and we make it easy for our clients to see exactly why they should stick with us. We have over 150 campaigns active at any given time, so we are not only experienced in how SEO got here, but also involved in shaping where it is going.”



About Vivid Rankings

Vivid Rankings is a search engine optimisation agency located in the UK. They provide a variety of tailor made SEO solutions and custom link building which have proven to be successful for our clients. They pride themselves on their ability to achieve high quality, affordable results for the long term. The company has achieved 95% client retention despite no contracts or obligations. For more information, please visit: http://vividrankings.co.uk/