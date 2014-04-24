Vivi's Chinese Interpreters and Translation Has Launched Chinese Translation Service

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Chinese is one of the most complex languages on earth, and uses completely different grammatical and phonetic rules to many European languages. Most starkly contrasting is the use of inflection to change meaning, which confounds many foreigners, and that’s before one begins to look at the pictographic writing. This means that with China’s economic explosion, demand for high quality, specialist translators has soared, and Vivi Translation has launched to codify a unit of expert translators into one of the most influential teams in China.



Vivienne Ma is a Chinese interpreter who has had worldwide experience teaching Chinese throughout Thailand and the Dominican Republic, even educating Julio Iglesias’ children. She set up the company with her American husband, between them bridging the language divide and enlisting a specialist team of translators who are specialists in various forms of business.



Their clients so far have included Chateau Margaux, one of the top wineries in the world, Chic Outlet Shopping, Hilti, SixToo Media and Creston. The company also provides a wide variety of services, not only handling high-stakes translation in the boardroom, meetings, negotiations, exhibitions, large conferences, factory visits and sourcing in China, but also website translations, marketing translations, legal translations and financial translations from English into both simplified and traditional Chinese.



Already their services are available in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou with selected quality interpreters, and have strategic expansion plans to incorporate Hangzhou, Xiamen, Wenzhou, Hong Kong, Yiwu, Taiwan, Tibet, Chengdu, Qingdao and Ningbo.



A spokesperson for Vivi’s Translation explained, “Vivienne, who founded the company, graduated from one of the top 10 Universities in China with a degree in Chinese Language and Literature and has worked across the world in various industries. Since becoming a Beijing interpreter, she has built a crack team of freelance workers with translation and interpreting skills applied to various specialties, meaning individuals can translate complex business concepts for a wide variety of industries. As a result, Vivienne is also one of the top ten most connected people in China, able to open up avenues for businesses who choose their services.”



About Vivi’s Translation

Vivi’s Translation is a team of professional certified Chinese Interpreters and Translators headquartered in Beijing, China. With a network of members all around China, they have a combined 100 years of translation and interpreting experience. For more information, please visit: http://vivitranslation.com/