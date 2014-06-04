Vivi's Translation Offers Clients a Free Ebook on Chinese Business Culture and Etiquette

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- China is the world’s single greatest emerging superpower and has already overtaken the US economically while continuing to go from strength to strength. Their natural resources and manufacturing output have made Chinese businesses some of the most successful in the world, and as such, many international companies are seeking to trade with them. To do so requires expert translation both in the meeting room and on paper, and Viv’si Translation is world renowned for their range of translator services. Where they distinguish themselves however is preparing their clients for cultural interactions that will increase their chances of success.



This comes in the form of an E book written by company president Vivienne Ma, a Chinese Interpreter who has been schooled in some of the top establishments in both China and the US, working in both languages and in pressurised environments to understand the particular practices within these unique business cultures.



The Ebook addresses the Chinese business culture and etiquette so those travelling to the country for meetings with Chinese businesses can project the best image and impress their potential business partners with their knowledge of customs- the best way to demonstrate a commitment to a lasting partnership.



A spokesperson for Vivi’s Translation explained, “The Ebook is offered for free to all clients who use any of our services, giving them the opportunity to get inside the mind of the Chinese businessman and understand things from their perspective. This empathy is the root of all good negotiation, and will help those representing a company to better navigate the Chinese way of doing things in order to arrive at a preferable result. With our translation, individuals are guaranteed to be able to communicate seamlessly and accurately whether in meetings, emails or complex policy documents. We have amassed an excellent team, so no matter whether businesses need a Mandarin translator or a Jin interpreter, we can serve their needs to the highest possible standards.”



About Vivi’s Translation

Vivi’s Translation is a team of professional certified Chinese Interpreters and Translators headquartered in Beijing, China. With a network of members all around China, they have a combined 100 years of translation and interpreting experience. They offer complete confidentiality and data security for all documents translated. For more information, please visit: http://vivitranslation.com/