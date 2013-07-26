Vivoman's Anti-Bullying Movement

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- “Live Standing Up” the trademarked slogan for the new clothing line called Vivoman has begun an anti-bullying campaign to stop the violence in our Nation’s youth. With every donation the company promises to put a Teal wristband on children across America (Teal, nationally recognized as the Anti-Bullying color). Starting with their KickStarter project they will distribute boxes upon boxes to schools filled with these wristbands. Hoping to reach their goal of $100,000 the team is excited to start spreading the word.



Those who wear Vivoman clothing are not boasting… rather, they are saying, “Lets all try to do good together.”



Owner - Greg Plummer created the clothing line’s logo in a period of grieving due to the passing of his twin sister. He escaped and found solace through sketching, and ultimately stumbled upon the word Vivo, meaning “I Live” in Latin, a symbol that stands for peace, harmony, and humanity. Vivoman encourages dreamers to imagine and adventure seekers to travel and discover the world's offerings. Through fashion Greg has a desire to spread various causes pushing humanity to better themselves. “Nourish your life’s journey down the path that will ultimately lead you to your goal of success.” – Greg Plummer



T-Shirts, Hats, Dog Tags, and Wristbands



There are many ways to spread the movement. Donate to the KickStarter project and you’ll receive credit and an exclusive gift. Click Here for offers on all of the apparel and accessories from t-shirts to wristbands. Annual and Seasonal discounts are continuously being pushed to reach the people and spread the word. Along with your free wristband with every purchase, Vivoman donates 5% (gross profit) to the cause of your choice. So “Live Standing Up” and help them boost humanities chance at harmony.



