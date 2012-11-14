VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Investor Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) shares over potential securities laws violations by VIVUS, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



On Feb. 28, 2012, VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) announced that it is offering to sell, subject to market and other conditions, 8,500,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement in an underwritten public offering. On Feb. 29, 2012. VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.50 per share.



On April 27, 2012, VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved STENDRA (avanafil) tablets for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).



Shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) increased to as high as $29.93 per share in July 2012.



Then on Sept. 21, 2012, VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) announced that based on preliminary feedback from the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the company expects an opinion recommending against approval of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Qsiva™ (phentermine/topiramate ER) for the treatment of obesity.



On Oct. 18, 2012 VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) announced that is has received the formal opinion from the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) following their October 15-18 meeting and that the CHMP recommended against approval of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Qsiva™ (phentermine/topiramate ER) for the treatment of obesity in the European Union.



VIVUS, Inc. said the reasons for the decision from the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) were due to concerns over the potential cardiovascular and central nervous system effects associated with long-term use, teratogenic potential and use by patients for whom Qsiva is not indicated.



On Nov. 6, 2012 VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2012.



Shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) declined from $24.45 per share on September 18, 2012 to as low as $10.24 per share on November 8, 2012.



On November 13, 2012, NASDAQ:VVUS shares closed at $11.44 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $31.21 per share.



