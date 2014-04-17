Vixen Noir Announces Launch of Crowdsourcing Campaign

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Vixen Noir, renowned dancer, performance artist, teacher, producer and director, announced today the launch of an Indiegogo crowdsourcing campaign for the funding of her first professional EP music recording.



“My biggest dream, since I was a kid, was to be a superstar music artist,” says Vixen Noir. “Together with your help, me and my team will produce a quality record of high artistic integrity that you will be proud to be a part of.”



Vixen Noir began experimenting with songwriting and singing in 2010. A serendipitous meeting with Hermann Unterwurzacher in 2011 led to him becoming her music partner and composer.



Vixen Noir’s all-star lineup of musical production talent includes:

Producer Kaylah Marin

Composer, Arranger Hermann Unterwurzacher (in Vienna, Austria)

Recording, Mix and Master Engineer David Hughes, Shine On Studio



“Some of you know me and have my last single, Dangerous,” added Vixen Noir. “There are no words to properly express how grateful I am for your unwavering support and belief in me. I could not have gotten this far without you! I love you! Thank you!”



The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $10,000 is currently active and runs through May 3, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/vixen-noir-s-debut-ep.



“If you haven't yet, check out Lusty Lady, the 2nd official single from the EP!” added Vixen Noir. “I’d love to know what you think!” The link to Lusty Lady: https://soundcloud.com/vixen-noir/lusty-lady.



More information is available at: http://vixennoir.com.



Media Contact:

[Vixen Noir]

[415-734-8772]

[vixen@vixennoir.com]