Vizio Noise Canceling Home Theater Headphones with Ipod Dock Reviewed

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- For shoppers looking for a great set of wireless headphones, they won’t do much better than the VIZIO XVTHP200 Active Noise Canceling High Definition Home Theater Headphones with Wireless Dock for iPod. These high-def wireless beauties have features to satisfy even the most discerning sound guru. These headphones will be available on Yugster.com as a 1 day deal @ 37% Off on Tuesday, May 21, 2013. So, why buy Vizio wireless headphones? Here are a few of the details.



Excellent Sound

Whether a listener is routing sound through HDMI, USB or stereo connections, these Vizio headphones pack full sound. The bass is deep and reverberating. Where other headphones have static, crackle and pop noises, the Vizio doesn’t. Nothing plays across the headphones, but the feed you give it.



Device Compatibility

These Vizio headphones work with multiple devices. Purchasers use the Vizio for televisions, mp3 players and game stations. Vizio headphones are accessible from the transmitter and a 3.5mm jack on the headphones. Transmitter ports include digital and RCA outputs. With access to so many devices, its design is made to take on the road and includes a carrying case to help make it portable.



Luxury Features

The noise cancellation options on these headphones are just one of the luxury features it provides to improve the listening experience. The headphones come with TruVolume so whichever device the user chooses they get level sound that ensure voices are clearly heard without overpowering their ears when recording quality changes. The Vizio headphones also come with TruSurround which lets the user experience the feeling of surround sound when they are listening to music or television. Finally, these Vizio headphones have multiple charging options.



Charging Methods

This purchase is not going unused, and it helps to have more than one option to keep your wireless headphones charged. These Vizio headphones allow charging via a USB port when in use or away from the dock station. Dropping the headphones on the dock station contacts to hang until the next use also acts as a charger. Expect the charge to wear down after about 5 hours of normal use, and sound quality drops when the battery is going out.



Convenient Design

These Vizio headphones have ease of use buttons on each side of the headphones. These buttons let you power on and off, pause, play and skip tracks, and increase and decrease the volume. Since the source of the sound comes from the adjustable headphones, their design is meant to keep the sound around the ears. The cuffs are rubber, made to last and fit snugly against the side of the face.



These headphones run $150 when purchased second-hand. But, for one day only buyers can get a brand new VIZIO XVTHP200 Active Noise Canceling High Definition Home Theater Headphones with Wireless Dock for iPod for just $94.97 (regularly $149.99). Daily Deals like this often sell out on www.Yugster.com. This is a chance not to be missed, so check out this deal early in the day. Remember at Yugster, the deals of the day are only "Yours Until Gone"!



About Yugster

Yugster.com has daily deals that change over ever morning at 6AM EST. The YUG in YUGster stand for "Yours Until Gone". Deals of the day are often limited in quantity, and may sell out. Yugster is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and ships to the 48 contiguous states. Also check out Yugster's Daily Deals preview page for frequent sneak peaks of the next day's deals.