Vladimir Oulianov Again Leads in Units Closed During May

Lincoln, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Overall the residential real estate marketing has been on an upswing as of late and its no different for Vladimir Oulianov of Woods Bros Realty. This past May, Vladimir has once again made his passion for real estate apparent, topping lists for units closed and volume closed. Vladimir successfully closed 20 units this May with a closing volume of more than twice that of the next agent.



“Real estate is truly a large part of my life. My thoughts are consistently saturated with my work,” says Vladimir. “I am very thankful for topping the lists this May. It keeps me motivated and it keeps me going all out so I can help my clients find the homes they’ve always wished for.”



Vladimir specializes in residential real estate and helping home buyers purchase either pre-existing homes or building new homes. He represents numerous home builders throughout Lincoln, Nebraska and he can really help his clients understand the entire buying or building process.



Woods Bros Realty, an affiliate of HomeServices of America, has been serving Nebraska ’s real estate needs since 1889. The full-service company has more than 250 sales associates working out of eight sales offices in Lincoln, Beatrice, York, Grand Island, Wahoo and Seward, Nebraska. HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, is the second largest full-service residential real estate brokerage firm and the largest settlement services provider in the United States.



For more information visit http://newefficienthomes.com/ or like Vladimir’s Real Estate Services on http://www.facebook.com/vladimirsrealestate