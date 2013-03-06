VLR Solicitors - Emerging as a Prominent Name Among Sheffield Solicitors

Sheffield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- The number of people seeking legal services is constantly increasing in the developed countries, & so is the case in England. Sheffield, in England, is also not untouched by this phenomenon; rather, it is an area where the legal services are on a rise.



VLR Solicitors is a recently established independent law firm in Sheffield which is emerging as a prominent name amongst the Sheffield solicitors. Within a short span of time the firm has acquired much repute for its legal services. They claim to provide personalized service which is not supplied by large law firms.



The founder of the firm, Ms. Victoria, with rich experience in the legal field started the firm after realizing that there was a demand for high quality service, but without the often associated exorbitant costs and an impersonal attitude on the part of the service providers.



Ms. Victoria is of the belief that any potential client is potentially a client for the lifetime and should be treated accordingly, with due respect, understanding, and attention. She established the law firm with this aim and end in view. Her labor has yielded fruit and today the firm is prospering & has become a well-known amongst the Sheffield solicitors.



The key services that this Sheffield solicitor is offering are:



Conveyancing: Fixed fee conveyancing including – Sales & Purchase; Probate Sales & Assents; Re-mortgages; Transfer of Equity; Purchasing Freehold; and more.



Wills: Drafting Straightforward Wills as well as Complex Wills.



Probate: Probate service where the deceased left a will or died intestate.



About VLR Solicitors

Victoria L Robinson Solicitors, commonly referred to as VLR Solicitors, is a legal services company providing reliable legal services like conveyancing, wills, and probate to its clients at reasonable fees. The company is a prominent name in Sheffield. It is an independent practice located in the leafy suburb of Broomhill with plenty of free off road parking.



Contact Information:



Company Name: Victoria L Robinson Solicitors

Website: http://www.vlrsolicitors.co.uk/

Address: Redlands Business Park, 3-5 Tapton House Rd, Sheffield S10 5BY

Telephone: 0114 268 6882

Mobile: 07788239332

Email ID: info@vlrsolicitors.co.uk