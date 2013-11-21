VLR Solicitors Now Offers a Straightforward WILL and Mirror WILL at Special Offer Prices for the Month

Sheffield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- VLR Solicitors now offers a straightforward WILL for £100 and Mirror WILL for £150 for the whole month. Victoria L Robinson is the expert solicitor in Sheffield S10 with years of experience in professional Will writing. She provides Will as per the preference of the client to serve different purposes whether to ensure that the assets go to their loved ones or to specify the guardianship of the children. Victoria works exclusively for and closely with every client to understand the objective of the Will and provides the needed legal Will.



Wills is one legal option for people to get their affairs in order whether it comes to the distribution of their property among family or to decide on the custody of children after death. VLR Solicitors in Sheffield offers proficient Will writing services for people to get their Affairs in order irrespective of the complexity of the scenario. The Wills cover all the complex matters like that of Inheritance Tax Planning & Estate Management.



Their spokesperson confers on their Will writing expertise, “With years of experience of dealing with all aspects of the law we now predominantly specialize in the areas of probate/wills and conveyancing. We provide a professional Will writing service and have experience of drafting simple straightforward Wills as well as more complex Wills to include Inheritance Tax planning.”



Apart from Will writing, they also provide fixed fee conveyancing for sales and purchases, re-mortgages, transfer of mortgage property and purchasing of freeholds. Their expert solicitors in Sheffield also provide Probate services which cover all facets of obtaining a Grant of Representation or dealing with the administration of the estate. Their Sheffield solicitors are known for their straightforward, highly professional and exclusive services.



About VLR Solicitors

VLR Solicitors is an independent Solicitors in Sheffield that offers potential clients a free initial consultation. They have been providing conveyancing, wills and probate services for over seven years in Sheffield. They are able to carry out property transactions anywhere in England and Wales from their office in Broomhill and keep their client informed and updated throughout the process.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.vlrsolicitors.co.uk/about-us.html



Contact Address

Victoria L Robinson Solicitors

Redlands Business Park,

3-5 Tapton House Rd, Sheffield S10 5BY

0114 268 6882

07788239332

info@vlrsolicitors.co.uk