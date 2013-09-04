VLR Solicitors Offers Fixed Fee Conveyancing with Variety of Services

Sheffield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- VLR Solicitors now offers fixed fee conveyancing with a variety of services to their clients. VLR conveyancing Solicitors offer variety of services like Sales and purchases, Probate sales and assents, Re-mortgages, Transfers of equity, Purchasing freehold, Title Reconstruction, and many more.



One of the renowned and most veteran conveyance solicitors of VLR Solicitors stated, “Our conveyance solicitors in Sheffield are trained to deal with the legal challenges and any sort of loophole associated with conveyance and protect their client’s interest in the best way possible. We are here to advise and assist clients on all matters of property laws. Known for our free initial consultations, we are here to first understand the clients’ position and then offers possible solutions.”



The company through their experienced solicitors make the whole conveyancing process as quick and simple as possible. The company is known to treat their clients on an individual basis and provide an efficient and professional service.



The company's Sheffield Solicitors also provide a professional Will writing service and have experience of drafting simple straightforward Wills as well as more complex Wills to include Inheritance Tax planning.



The founder of the VLR Solicitors, Ms Victoria L Robinson, is among the most experienced solicitors in Broomhill. With her seven years of rich experience in dealing with a large number of cases involving various laws, she qualified as a solicitor in 2005 and principally specialist in the area of probate/wills and conveyancing.



About VLR Solicitors

VLR Solicitors is an independent solicitor in Sheffield that offers potential clients a free initial consultation. They have been providing conveyancing, wills and probate services for over seven years in Sheffield. Victoria L Robinson Solicitors are able to carry out property transactions anywhere in England and Wales from their office in Broomhill and keep its clients informed and updated throughout the process.



To know more about us, please visit http://www.vlrsolicitors.co.uk/about-us.html



Contact Address



Victoria L Robinson Solicitors

Redlands Business Park,

3-5 Tapton House Rd, Sheffield S10 5BY

0114 268 6882

07788239332

info@vlrsolicitors.co.uk