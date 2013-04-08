VM2 Consult Provider of UK TM44 Reports, Energy Surveys and Audit Services Announces Release of Website

Luton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- VM2 Consult, is a well-known UK provider of Air Conditioning Inspection Reports (TM44) and other energy surveys / audit services. The company is proud to announce the release of their helpful new website, where occupiers, landowners and investors of commercial property can receive fast, up to date information as to whether their building and systems comply with new environmental laws driven by the EU.



VM2 Consult provides a team of Level 3 and 4 qualified inspectors for both EPC’s and TM 44 Air Conditioning Inspection Reports. This is particularly relevant to ISO 14001 accredited businesses but also applies to any tenant who controls their own system in a building where the system exceeds 12 Kw. Clients receive useful information about the performance, sizing and efficiency of their systems, suggestions for improvement and ways to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs – early action also avoids penalties for non-compliance, which can be significant for larger portfolio’s.



In addition VM2 also undertake non domestic Energy performance Certificates (EPC's), normally issued within 48 hours of survey completion. EPC’s are a regulatory requirement. In the UK the



Energy Act 2011 will make it unlawful to lease a property from 2018 below a minimum energy rating expected to be “E”. According to the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC) around 18% of non-domestic properties with EPCs have a rating of F and G. This is likely to increase as the decade progresses, as finance for capital expenditure will remain challenging with uncertainty surrounding the Green Deal and a lack of available capital. The goal posts for EPC rating are also moving – something



“safe” today may not be in 2018, These reports list suggested changes to the property that can help improve its current rating, a key factor for companies looking to assign or underlet properties between now and 2018.



The company combines over 50 years of experience to bring professional and reliable property advice to their clients. Consultations are wide ranging and include a number of helpful services, from helping owners to acquire and operate their own business centers to short and long term lease advisement.



To find out more about the services provided to commercial property owners and users, please visit the company’s website at http://www.vm2consult.co.uk.



