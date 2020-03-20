VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares over potential securities laws violations by VMware, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) concerning whether a series of statements by VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Palo Alto, CA based VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. On February 27, 2019, VMware, Inc announced an SEC investigation into its backlog of unfilled orders. A "backlog" is an essential metric to investors, as it helps inform predictions of future revenue. VMware, Inc said the SEC requested a series of documents and information related to its backlog and associated accounting and disclosures in December 2019.



Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) declined from $173.37 per share in November 19, 2010 to as low as $96.38 per share in March 12, 2020.



