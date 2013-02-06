VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares over potential securities laws violations by VMware, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) concerning whether a series of statements by VMware, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) reported that its annual Revenue rose from over $1.88 billion in 2008 to over $3.76 billion in 2011 and that its Net Income grew from $290.13 million in 2008 to $723.94 million in 2011.



Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) grew from as low as $19.89 per share in March 2009 to as high as $113.75 per share in April 2012. NYSE:VMW shares closed 2012 at $92.85 per share.



Then on January 28, 2013, after the market closed, VMware, Inc. announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2012.



Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) declined from $98.67 per share on Jan. 28, 2013, to $77.14 per share on Jan. 29, 2013.



On Feb. 5, 2103, NYSE:VMW shares closed at $78.34 per share.



