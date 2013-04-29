VMware Training Providers Brings Real World to Classrooms

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Knowledge is power – A universal truth that has motivated New Horizons to excel over the years. Needless to say, business gimmicks have always played a vital role in the success of any company but with New Horizons it might not be completely true. They have seen it through to becoming the world’s largest IT training center by constant innovation in training and education industry over three decades.



New Horizons recently introduced VMware courses on their innovative learning modality known as OLL - Online Live® in Dubai. The successful launch of the new service and the maiden run of VMware training have certainly left an impressionable mark on the industry. Participants from different countries took part in the launch and left thrilled to witness a beginning of a new era where technology teaches technology without boundaries and time constraints.



The OLL technology allows you to access virtual classroom with the presence of live instructor from anywhere through World Wide Web. It Eliminates costs like travelling, accommodation and saves time. Inbound and outbound communication with the instructor and other participants is as real as Instructor-led class. There is no doubt that New Horizons OLL initiative will change the face of IT training in UAE and in years to come will benefit IT professionals achieve excellence with less financial resources utilized.



“Our instructors aren’t just teachers. They are successful businesspeople with real-world experience,” said Mr. Mohammed Aslam, CEO of New Horizons Trainings. “They know what employers expect because they are employers and employees themselves.”



Students who complete the VMware Certified Professional Program learn how to manage, deploy and support VMware virtualization products and solutions. Once they have completed the program, they know how to integrate the software’s solutions into the IT environment at their current or future employer.



About Us

For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.newhorizons.com/dubai



For Media Cotntact:

Company: New Horizons Dubai UAE

Address: Unit 201, The Business Center

Near Khalid Bin Waleed Metro Station,

Opposite Burjuman, Bank Street, Bur Dubai,

Dubai, UAE PO Box 37022

http://www.newhorizons.com/dubai