VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- Certain directors of VNET Group, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain VNET Group, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. On February 15, 2023, VNET Group, Inc. announced that "its board of directors (the "Board") approved and authorized the issuance of up to 555,000 newly created Class D ordinary shares to Mr. Sheng Chen, the Executive Chairman of the Board. The Class D ordinary shares will have the same rights as the Company's existing Class B ordinary shares except for voting rights, and holders of Class D ordinary shares shall be entitled to 500 votes per share on all matters submitted to shareholder vote." In addition, the press release stated the "issuance of the newly created Class D ordinary shares is an initiative by the Board to protect the Company's interests and continued stability."



Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) declined from $6.83 per share on January 20, 2023, to as low as $2.53 per share on May 25, 2023.



