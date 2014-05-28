VocalReferences Turnkey Solution for Video, Audio and Text Testimonials Now Available to Wix's 40+ Million Users

Raanana, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- VocalReferences, the only mobile app available today that enables merchants to easily capture, display and share video, audio and text testimonials from the convenience of a smartphone, is pleased to announce that their product “VocalReferences for Wix” is now available in the Wix App Market for all Wix users.



“The exposure that our partnership with Wix provides, is a very exciting development for our company,” says VocalReferences co-founder, David Wenner. “And we are confident that we are bringing a valuable new tool to Wix users that will improve their businesses.”



The Wix App Market gives VocalReferences tremendous visibility to its target market of small businesses (SMBs) and brings added value to Wix users. “By uploading video testimonials straight from the business owner’s phone via the VocalReferences app, we are providing Wix users with a great tool to gain a competitive edge in their respective markets,“ says David Schwartz, Senior Director of the Wix App Market. “Adding fresh content to a site is always a strategic edge in the engagements era in which the web operates today.”



VocalReferences is available in the Wix App Market for free to all basic users. Video and audio testimonials are recorded using the VocalReferences mobile app (available for iOS and soon to be available in an Android version) and seamlessly integrates into any Wix website. Customers can choose to upgrade their accounts to receive the Premium package which offers, among other rich features; an “Add Testimonial” button which enables customers to submit testimonials on their own as well as additional layout options, just to name a few.



“Today’s online market is very competitive. Smart businesses understand the value of good references to distinguish themselves and portray a successful and positive online image. “Our product takes it to a new level by making it easy for all businesses, large or small, to include video and audio testimonials as well” adds David Barth, co-founder of VocalReferences. “Not to mention that video and audio tend to rank very high in Google’s SEO algorithms.”



About Wix.com

With more than 40 million users worldwide and more than 1 million new users joining monthly, Wix.com offers cutting-edge web technology that enables users to design, manage and host free websites without having to learn to design or code.



VocalReferences is the brainchild of its two co-founders David Barth and David Wenner. Both have extensive experience providing local SEO services to the SMB market. VocalReferences can be found in the Wix App Market (at wix.com) under the product name “Testimonial Builder”. VocalReferences