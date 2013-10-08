Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA), was announced concerning potential violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with Vocera Communications Inc’s initial public offering on March 28, 2012.



Investors who purchased shares of Vocera Communications Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Vocera Communications Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On May 2, 2013, Vocera Communications Inc reported its first quarter 2013 results. Vocera Communications Inc said that its revenue for the quarter was $22.4 million, a decrease of 3.1% compared to $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2012.Furthermore, Vocera Communications Inc said that Non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2013, which compares to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2012. Vocera Communications Inc also lowered its Full Year 2013 revenue guidance.



Shares of Vocera Communications Inc declined from $19.81 on May 2, 2013, to $12.045 per share on May 3, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Vocera Communications Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com