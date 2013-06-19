Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) was announced concerning whether certain Vocera Communications officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Vocera Communications officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Shares of Vocera Communications Inc reached in September 2012 over $31 per share.



Then on May 2, 2013, Vocera Communications Inc reported its first quarter 2013 results. Vocera Communications Inc said that its revenue for the quarter was $22.4 million, a decrease of 3.1% compared to $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2012.Furthermore, Vocera Communications Inc said that Non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2013, , which compares to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2012.



Vocera Communications Inc also lowered its Full Year 2013 revenue guidance.



Shares of Vocera Communications Inc declined from $19.81 on May 2, 2013, to $12.045 per share on May 3, 2013.



On May 6, 2013, NYSE:VCRA shares closed at $12.30 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $32.97 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com