Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- An investor who purchased shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Vocera Communications. in connection certain allegedly false and misleading statements that were made between March 28, 2012 and May 3, 2013 and / or in connection with the Company's initial public offering on March 28, 2012.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of those persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) securities between March 28, 2012 and May 3, 2013, and/or pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on March 28, 2012, that Vocera Communications Inc violated the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that Vocera Communications Inc failed to disclose the severity of the negative impact that healthcare reform and federal budget sequestration were having on sales of the Company's communication products to hospitals.



On May 2, 2013, Vocera Communications Inc reported its first quarter 2013 results. Vocera Communications Inc said that its revenue for the quarter was $22.4 million, a decrease of 3.1% compared to $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2012.Furthermore, Vocera Communications Inc said that Non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2013, which compares to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2012. Vocera Communications Inc also lowered its Full Year 2013 revenue guidance.



Shares of Vocera Communications Inc declined from $19.81 on May 2, 2013, to $12.045 per share on May 3, 2013.



On August 2, 2013, NYSE:VCRA shares closed at $14.35 per share.



