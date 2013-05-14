Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Investor Alert: Stock Price Decline Causes Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Vocera Communications. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) concerning whether a series of statements by Vocera Communications regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

Vocera Communications Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $79.50 million in 2011 to $100.96 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss of $2.48 million in 2011 to $2.89 million in 2012.



Shares of Vocera Communications Inc reached in September 2012 over $31 per share.



Then on May 2, 2013, Vocera Communications Inc reported its first quarter 2013 results. Vocera Communications Inc said that its revenue for the quarter was $22.4 million, a decrease of 3.1% compared to $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2012.Furthermore, Vocera Communications Inc said that Non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2013, , which compares to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2012.

Vocera Communications Inc also lowered its Full Year 2013 revenue guidance.



Shares of Vocera Communications Inc declined from $19.81 on May 2, 2013, to $12.045 per share on May 3, 2013.



On May 13, 2013, NYSE:VCRA shares closed at $12.62 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $32.97 per share.



