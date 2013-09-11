Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on September 30, 2013

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on September 30, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) over alleged securities laws violations by Vocera Communications.



Investors with a substantial investment in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) shares between March 28, 2012 and May 3, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on September 30, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) securities between March 28, 2012 and May 3, 2013, and/or pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on March 28, 2012, that Vocera Communications Inc violated the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that Vocera Communications Inc failed to disclose the severity of the negative impact that healthcare reform and federal budget sequestration were having on sales of the Company's communication products to hospitals.



On May 2, 2013, Vocera Communications Inc reported its first quarter 2013 results. Vocera Communications Inc said that its revenue for the quarter was $22.4 million, a decrease of 3.1% compared to $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2012.Furthermore, Vocera Communications Inc said that Non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2013, which compares to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2012. Vocera Communications Inc also lowered its Full Year 2013 revenue guidance.



Shares of Vocera Communications Inc declined from $19.81 on May 2, 2013, to $12.045 per share on May 3, 2013.



The plaintiff seeks to recover damages.



Those who purchased shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com