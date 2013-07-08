VOCSO Unveils Comprehensive Web Solutions Services Aimed Specifically at Helping Startup Companies Succeed

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- VOCSO, a leading web solutions firm, recently announced their comprehensive web solutions services designed specifically for startup companies as they struggle to get off the ground. The company decided to focus on startups because its leaders are passionate about helping entrepreneurs develop the best and most effective internet presence possible. According to a company spokesperson, “We rolled out this program because we love working with startups!” “There is nothing better than finding an entrepreneur with a great idea and helping that individual bring their idea to life even if they don’t have a huge budget.”



VOCSO specializes in all aspects of web design and the solutions associated with web design. Their website design and development includes developing user friendly websites that feature comprehensive content management systems, and e-commerce solutions. The company also integrates social media application development into the solutions offered to clients with web, Android and Facebook application development a part of their services.



Here is why startups love working with VOCSO:



- Team at VOCSO is passionate about what they do



- Special focus on user friendliness and engagement



- They don't just complete the project, but also add value by offering suggestions on doing things certain way or adding features that will prove to be useful



- Have successfully developed and launched many startup websites and apps



- Offers help to the client and follows up to see how they are doing after its launched



- The development team is based in India, but they use the timezone difference as an advantage



VOCSO has long been known as the company that helps clients move forward while keeping costs down and their web solutions services for startups demonstrate that philosophy. The VOCSO team implements its web solutions strategy with a focus on results and return on investment. They also pay particular attention to user engagement and in making the website as easy to navigate as possible. Perhaps the aspect of the web solutions services that clients find most valuable, especially startup clients, is the attention to building solutions that can grow with the client and easily handle future expansion.



VOCSO executives believe a website is only valuable if it promotes the client’s growth and marketing goals and in addition to their web solutions services they also offer clients options in internet marketing including the vital functions of search engine optimization and social media optimization.



To learn more about VOCSO and their webs solutions visit the company’s website at http://www.vocso.com or call (US toll free) +1 855 558 2345, (IN) + 91 981 823 8348 to speak with a company representative. Clients can also contact the company via the handy form on the site’s “Contact Us” page. VOCSO also has a presence on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Google+.



Contact Person: Deepak Chauhan