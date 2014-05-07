Vocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCS) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed to Halt the Takeover at $ 18 Per Share

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- An investor, who currently holds shares of Vocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCS) filed a lawsuit in effort to halt the takeover of Vocus, Inc. by GTCR Valor Merger Sub, Inc., an affiliate of GTCR LLC for $18 per share.



Investors who purchased shares of Vocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCS) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:VOCS shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:VOCS stockholders by agreeing to sell Vocus, Inc too cheaply via an unfair process to GTCR Valor Merger Sub, Inc., an affiliate of GTCR LLC.



On April 7, 2014, Vocus, Inc. announced it has entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by GTCR Valor Merger Sub, Inc., an affiliate of GTCR LLC ("GTCR"), in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $446.5 million. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the agreement, GTCR Valor Merger Sub, Inc. will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Vocus Inc's common stock for $18.00 per share, net to the holder of such share of Vocus common stock, in cash, without interest and subject to any applicable tax withholding.



However, the plaintiff claims that the offer is too low and the process unfair to NASDAQLVOCS stockholders. Indeed, Vocus, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $170.80 million in 2012 to $186.93 million in 2013 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $23.59 million to $21.81 million. Shares of Vocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCS) traded during 2011 as high as $32.44 per share, respectively as high as $23.79 per share in early 2012.



Furthermore, concurrently with entering into the merger agreement, GTCR Valor Companies, Inc. and GTCR Valor Merger Sub, Inc. entered already into separate tender and support agreements with Okumus Fund Management Ltd., Mr. Rudman and Stephen Vintz, the Company's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, pursuant to which they have each agreed, subject to the terms and conditions thereof, to tender their respective shares of Vocus's common stock in the offer, which together represent 27.7% of the currently outstanding shares of Vocus's common stock,



On May 5, 2014, NASDAQ:VOCS shares closed at $17.99 per share.



Those who are current investors in Vocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCS) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com