Voffice Now Offering the Affordable Range of Office Furniture in Ireland

County Cork, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Voffice, one of the best experts in facilities management in Ireland, is now offering the most affordable range of office furniture. The store currently holds the widest and the most contemporary collection of office furniture in Ireland.



Their range of office furniture include desks, computer workstations, conference furniture, screens, tables, printer stands, filing cabinets, pedestals, cupboards/lockers, etc. amongst others. They can also be contacted for bookcases, canteen furniture, office trollies, furniture/seating accessories, seating, and others.



All the products are available in high stocks at Voffice. Customers can order these products via Voffice safe and secure online store. The company guarantees customers that its transaction process is completely safe from potential online threats.



Voffice also offers its customers free delivery over 55+VAT and Standard Delivery charge €4.99+VAT to the customers. The company also provides its customers with an option to return the product if, in rare cases, they are not satisfied with it.



Apart from office furniture, Voffice also offers its customers with other range of office accessories. Some among them are computer accessories, office machines, computer hardware, ink cartridges & ink toners in Ireland, and many other products.



The company strongly focuses on maintaining their rapport with the customers and often offers them with special offers. A spokesperson from the company quotes “We strive to provide the highest levels of customer satisfaction through our wide range of Office Furniture in Ireland, products designs, functionality, and other office supplies.”



He further added, “The added value that our products explicitly convey when becoming part of the home or office is second to none.”



About Voffice

One of Ireland's leading online providers of office products, Voffice caters to every need for the office environment. Voffice supplies discounted office products with the next day delivery and professional services and with quality assurance. Their professional sales team and after care service make them the No 1 Choice for all offices needs and prerequisites. They have got the extensive and widest range of Office Supplies that makes them the leaders for competitive Paper Supplies, discounted Printers & Toners.



To know more visit: http://www.voffice.ie

Contact: 0818 227 021