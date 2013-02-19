Vogue Window Fashion, a Leading Name in NYC Window Fashions, Announces Its Involvement in Designing the Window Treatments of a NYC Landmark

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Vogue Window Fashion, a division of Vogue Design, Inc. has recently announced its involvement in the window treatments portion of an interior design project of the famed Woolworth Mansion townhouse in the Upper East Side of New York City The firm is working together with a few other firms including some international design firms, to create a beautiful home with extraordinary value. The Upper East Side townhouse will feature window treatments with select fabrics from UK based fabric mill, Bennison Fabrics, with some fabrics reportedly costing up $650 a yard. Bennsion Fabrics, specializes in hand drawn and silkscreen textiles.



The townhouse, designed by renowned French Gothic style mansion Charles Pierpont Henry Gilbert in 1910 features a central foyer opening to a grand entry hall, a massive fireplace, three floor-to-ceiling windows and a sensation of immense scale. With the capacity to seat over 50, the dining room features a large fireplace and that ends in a rear solarium morning room ideal for breakfast as it is positioned next to a serving kitchen. The kitchen includes a seating area, ample storage and a dumb waiter to the service kitchen below.



The third floor includes a 35 foot-wide wood-paneled library, wet bar, and powder room. In the rear there is a two-bedroom suite with two large full baths and ample closet space. The fourth floor master suite encompasses a grand bedroom, two sitting rooms and two full baths with dressing rooms positioned on opposite ends of the master suite. The fifth floor features two large bedrooms with full baths and a gym.



For Vogue Window Fashion, designing window fashions with such a distinctive royal decor, isn't new -"It's fun designing something so different than what's the norm in decor today. In decor in general, most of our work is super-contemporary with a emphasis on simplistic - then from that to fit a decor style that is so dramatic, so French Gothic in style, was really a lot of fun" says Haily Lawrence , lead decorator for Vogue Window Fashion.



For the most part, most of the window treatments were stationary draperies with stand-out tie-backs and Austrian shades to match the townhouse's dramatic decor.



About Vogue Window Fashion

Consistently ranked as NYC's window treatment* industry leader, Vogue Window Fashion has been providing highly imaginative custom window treatment design, merchandising and services since 1999. An emphasis on interior detailing combined with a “casually elegant” approach to design form a unique offering sought by clients and have made it New York & New Jersey's most sought after window treatment firm.



