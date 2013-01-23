Vogue Window Fashion, an Exclusive Look at Custom Drapery and Curtains

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Vogue Window Fashion, the New York based custom window treatments design firm renowned for their creative blending of eclectic design and fresh contemporary creations of custom draperies, have amounted an unmatched portfolio of exquisite custom drapes, custom curtains and custom sheer curtains.



Windows give life to a room, there treatment defines the mood and the atmosphere for the whole room and are a direct reflection of the owner’s style. Therefore Curtains and drapes should be custom made to reflect the resident’s unique personality and style. Custom draperies, unlike readymade draperies are, created to a client’s specifications so their personal taste is reflected in each and every window and room.



Lead by New York City's most-sough- after custom drapery decorators, Vogue Window Fashion offers clients a fabulous range of customized curtains, drapes and sheer curtains in a multitude of designs and fabrics. The innovative and fresh range includes striking designs from contemporary drapes to traditional royal’esque curtains ensuring that every window reaches its fullest design potential. Well-known for its sophisticated and chic custom draperies, Vogue has become legendary for creating dramatic designs ranging from modern and stylish ripplefold drapes to grommet drapes to pinch pleat drapes. The company focuses on providing beauty, comfort, and livability in each of their custom drapery and custom curtains designs.



Vogue has designed numerous projects ranging from high-end residential and A-list celebrity clientele, to commercial and hospitality projects as well as modest homes alike with a breathtaking blend of glamour, elegance and convenience that has become Vogue’s signature style. The company’s projects in New York City, Westchester, the Hamptons, Long Island, Nassau County & more have rewarded the firm a diverse and loyal clientele.



About Vogue Window Fashion

Vogue Window Fashion has blended talents and backgrounds in art, fashion and design to create distinct window covering and custom window treatment designs that re-imagine the possibilities of mixing modern and traditional. Since opening the namesake firm, and offices in New York city and New Jersey, Vogue has collaborated with clients nationally and internationally on both residential and commercial window covering projects to achieve a balance of edgy yet attainable design, producing custom window treatments, drapes, shades, blinds and shutters that are current, enduring and New York window fashions at its core



