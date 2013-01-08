Vogue Window Fashion Brings Ultra Sophisticated Window Coverings

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Vogue Window Fashion, New York & New Jersey's largest exclusive window treatments, window coverings and window fashions design firm, with an unrivaled portfolio of residential and commercial window treatment project alike with clients such as hotels, resorts, casinos, retail locations, schools, hospitals and office buildings. Boasting a portfolio including some of the world's most extraordinary interiors, all of Vogue Window Fashion's work is professionally sampled, specified, fabricated and installed.



The firm, a professional services provider for window treatments, window coverings, window fashions, etc. amongst others. Working with a professional to decide on and install custom window treatments offers numerous benefits. One of the biggest benefits offered by working with a professional window treatment consultant is that they will be able to show all of the products on the market.



While offering window treatments, window coverings, window fashions, etc. amongst others, one of the company's professional decorators will take measurements and within a few weeks will be able to complete the installation. While one could do these tasks on their own, working with a pro will streamline the process, allows making fully informed decisions, and leaving one with a perfectly installed product at the end of the day.



Offering window treatments, window coverings, window fashions, etc. amongst others, Vogue Window Fashion has appeared numerous times in such highly-regarded publications as New York Magazine, Boutique Design, Elle Decor, Outsider Magazine, Design New York and more. While receiving accolades from customers across the board, it has become NYC' & New Jersey most recognized name in custom window treatments.



About Vogue Window Fashion

Situated in the glamorous Chrysler Building in New York City, Vogue Window Fashion has burst onto the window treatments and décor scene due in part, to its creative blending of eclectic design and fresh contemporary creations. Offering a range of stunning designs including contemporary drapes to royal’esque curtains up until modern window shades, they really try to have every window touch its fullest design potential. Vogue has designed numerous projects ranging from high-end residential and A-list celebrity clientele, to commercial and hospitality projects, to modest homes alike, with a mix of glamour, elegance and comfort that has become Vogue’s signature style.



405 Lexington Ave,

Chrysler Building #26FL

New York, NY 10174

T. - 212.729.6271