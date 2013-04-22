Vogue Window Fashion Introduces a Shade That Reportedly Reduces Energy Loss from Windows Up to 40 Percent

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Staying true to always being one step ahead of the window treatment and blind industry, Vogue Window Fashion introduced the Architella honeycomb shade by Hunter Douglas, a shade that could reportedly reduce energy loss at windows up to 40 percent.



The innovative window treatments feature an innovative honeycomb-within-a-honeycomb design scientifically proven to cut great amounts of energy loss from windows. The state-of-the-art, patented design was invented to be able to have clients be able to cut down on their energy costs and bills.



Besides saving buyers money on their energy bills, the innovative window treatment had two additional major pluses, explains Haily Lawrence of Vogue Window Fashion. “The fact that the window treatment has multiple fabric layers prevents color from being washed out by bright light. And if that wasn’t enough, due to their unique structure, their inner cells support the weight of the blinds so that the outer cells never flatten and always maintain that crisp pleat”.



“Since ordering the blinds from Vogue Window Fashion my energy bills have dropped 45%,” says an ecstatic client, Samantha Loring. “It’s really amazing how much cooler the rooms are in Summer and warmer in winter since we had the blinds installed last January”.



To top it all off, the entire Architella window treatment collection are anti-static and dust resistant that makes for easy and carefree cleaning.



The brand new custom window treatment creation conveys the style and chic design to which Vogue Window Fashion customers are accustomed. As New York City’s leader in custom window treatments, Vogue Window Fashion is recognized as a leading creative source of influence for the modern window treatment and window fashions industry. Through a combination of innovative techniques, cutting-edge design, and superior craftsmanship Vogue Window Fashion aspires to help clients think differently about their window treatments and custom blinds.



Vogue Window Fashion



NYC Office:

405 Lexington Ave.

#26FL

New York, NY 10174

212-729-6271

info@voguewindowfashion.com

VogueWindowFashion.com