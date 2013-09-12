Vogue Window Fashion Offers a Refreshing Range of Custom Blind and Curtains

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Vogue Window fashion offers the most exciting and refreshing range of custom curtains and blinds. Their range comes with various patterns and fabrics for custom curtains and endless options in terms of style, texture and colors. Their economical, energy efficient and highly attractive shades bring a refreshing look to windows and are truly worthwhile investment.



Their range of custom blinds and curtains adorn windows and also protect home interior from dust and glare of sun and are an incredible way to introduce color, pattern and texture to beautify the living space. The company also offers the ranges of custom blinds in New York that are truly functional adding privacy and protection from changing weathers.



They offer their client the luxury of customize their space with the best fabric selection, desirable size and most original design and patterns. Whether one is looking for roller blinds, roman blinds outdoor, panel or venetian blinds, their window treatments offer an entire new look to the home interior.



Vogue has designed numerous window treatment projects for high-end residential and renowned celebrity clientele, commercial and hospitality projects, modest homes alike. The company also ensures its customers to offer them a mix of glamour, elegance and comfort that has become its signature style. Their work has appeared numerous times in some highly-regarded publications like that of New York Magazine, Boutique Design, Elle Decor, Outsider Magazine, Design New York and more.



About Vogue Window fashion

Vogue Window Fashion produces custom window treatments, drapes, shades, blinds and shutters that are both current, enduring and New York window fashion at its core. They has blended talents and backgrounds in art, fashion and design to create distinct window covering and custom window treatment designs that re-imagine the possibilities of mixing modern and traditional. Vogue window fashion has collaborated with clients nationally and internationally on both residential and commercial window covering projects to achieve a balance of edgy yet attainable design.



To know more about them please visit http://www.voguewindowfashion.com .

Contact Address -:

405 Lexington Ave #26fl

Chrysler building

NY, NY 10174

Phone: 212.729.6271

Email: info@voguewindowfashion.com

Fax: 917.368.8005