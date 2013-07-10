Vogue Window Fashion Offers Fascinating Window Covering for Home Décor

Bedminster, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Vogue Window Fashion offers fascinating window covering options in New York. The window covering from the company provides privacy while simultaneously adding style to the homes. Apart from their impressive collection of curtains and blinds they also offer many other dazzling window coverings to dress up and cover a window.



Their window fashion range in New York offers more options to beautify living space while providing more stability and style to the home décor. Vogue Window Fashion provides their clients with a wide range of coverings when it comes to trendy and most enticing window treatments. Their designer window coverings in New Jersey impart a stylish finishing touch to the interior.



Apart from standard sizes and colours, they also offer customized variety of drapes, shades, shutters, blind and upholstery in varied patterns and colours to match the scheme of things in a household. Their prominent designers also help the clients to narrow down on best window fashion in New Jersey and help them make a fitting choice for their household.



Depending on the size and area of windows one can choose options that are versatile in appearance and function. Their window treatment and upholstery is available in many colors and pattern options capable of giving the living space a wonderful look. They also offer a range of automated shades and motorized blinds to provide comfort and control to their clients.



Vogue has designed numerous window treatment projects ranging from high-end residential and a-list celebrity clientele, to commercial and hospitality projects, to modest homes alike, with a mix of glamour, elegance and comfort that has become signature style. Their work has appeared numerous times in some highly-regarded publications like that of New York Magazine, Boutique Design, Elle Decor, Outsider Magazine, Design New York and more.



About Vogue Window fashion

Vogue Window Fashion produces custom window treatments, drapes, shades, blinds and shutters that are both current and enduring. They have blended talents and backgrounds in art, fashion and design to create distinct window covering and custom window treatment designs that re-imagine the possibilities of mixing modern and traditional. The company has collaborated with clients nationally and internationally on both residential and commercial window covering projects to achieve a balance of edgy yet attainable design.



