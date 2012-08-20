New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Vogue Window Fashion offers up to 25% off on all window coverings in New York. They provide expert services of window treatment in NYC. Their energy efficient window covering in NYC provides a complete solution to cut down the energy costs. Their coverings will also help one stay cooler when the air conditioner is on and warmer when the heater is on. As a reputed interior designers and home organizers they provide the best NYC window treatments. This design firm has been honored by Metropolitan Home as part of their ‘Design 100’ and has appeared numerous times in such highly regarded publications.



Vogue Window Fashion offers the latest NY window fashion and has blended talents and backgrounds in art, fashion and design to create distinct window covering and custom window treatment designs. They offer a wide range of stunning designs of NYC window treatment that includes contemporary drapes to Royal Esque Curtains. They really try to have every window touch its fullest design potential. Their product line of window treatment in NYC includes shades, drapes, blinds, shutters, motorized solutions, tassels and accessories and much more.



With some of the most acclaimed fashion designers they have a lot to show about their window fashion in NYC. Vogue has designed a numerous projects ranging from high-end residential and A-list celebrity clientele, to commercial and hospitality projects, to modest homes alike, with a mix of glamour, elegance and comfort that has become Vogue’s signature style. Every drapery of their window fashion in NYC is hand sewn; every shade is put together using the finest materials and fabrics that are inspected by industry’s top notch talent. Their window coverings and window treatments in NYC reflects aesthetic beauty.



Vogue Window Fashion is situated in the glamorous New York City and has offices in New Jersey as well. They have collaborated with clients nationally and internationally on both residential and commercial projects of window coverings in New York. Their aim is to bring the highest level of quality and service to its clients while creating warm comfortable and beautiful designs. To know more log on to http://www.voguewindowfashion.com