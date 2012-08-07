Vogue Window Fashion, the Highest Level of Quality Design Service

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Offering the trendiest range of custom window treatments and emphasizing the highest level of quality design service to its clients, Vogue Window Fashion is situated in the glamorous Chrysler Building in New York. Vogue Window Fashion has bursted onto the window treatments and décor scene, due in part to its creative blending of eclectic design and fresh contemporary creations. Vogue Window Fashion has blended talents and backgrounds in art, fashion, and design to create distinct window covering designs that re-imagine the possibilities of mixing modern and traditional.



Vogue Windows Fashion provides a wide range of exclusive custom window treatments in NYC which include fashionable shades, blinds and drapery of unmatched quality. Getting a custom window treatment bears the mark of one’s personality and taste. A tastefully done window treatment will harmoniously blend in with a room’s décor. Custom window treatments add some extra special touch to any home. It gives a special touch to an ordinary looking home. Custom window treatments in NYC are available in a variety of styles, sizes, colors patterns and textures. Customized window treatments are created to match the exact shape and size of windows with the colors and patterns of one’s choice that enhances the beauty of the house.



Vogue Windows Fashion also provides a wide range of stunning window coverings in NYC which create an unparalleled impact on the aesthetic look of the room. To make a window multipurpose and optimally useful, the most important thing is the window coverings. Window coverings are a smart way to bring life to the interiors, filter or blackout the light, insulate, protect and elegantly finish a room’s design. They are essential in order to make a window optimally useful and multipurpose. Another essential reason for having the correct window treatments is to ensure privacy. Vogue Windows Fashion is a one-stop-shop for the best window coverings in New York.



Whether designing the window decor for a polished downtown loft, a dramatic uptown private home, or a relaxed family retreat, Vogue Window Fashion's window decor aims to bring the highest level of quality and service to its clients while creating warm, comfortable and beautiful designs that reflect the resident’s unique personality and style. Vogue's projects in New York City, Westchester, the Hamptons, New Jersey and beyond have won the firm a diverse and devoted clientele. Vogue Window Fashion's work has appeared numerous times in such highly-regarded publications as New York Magazine, Boutique Design, Elle Decor, Outsider Magazine and Design New York to name a few. To learn more visit http://www.voguewindowfashion.com