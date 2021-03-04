Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Voice Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing high demand owing to the rise in advancement in software and hardware. Rapid urbanization and adoption of digital technology in industries like Telecommunications and IT, BFSI, Government, and Defense will drive the demand for the voice biometric. The proliferation of digital devices in everyday activities has created a need for advanced protection solutions. Some of the commonly used biometric technology are radio networks, mobile phones and landlines, virtual private networks, voice over IP networks, and microphones.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Voice Biometrics market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Voice Biometrics market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Voice Biometrics market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Voice Biometrics market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Voice Biometrics market growth worldwide?



The report on the Voice Biometrics market gives an in-depth statistical analysis to examine the fastest growing sectors in the market while speculating the demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel globally. The report identifies the overall growth in the import and export and derives the future trends that the industry might witness. The study also applies primary and secondary research methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders.



The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Voice Biometrics market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The report will empower companies to understand the opportunities, adapt to their consumer demands, needs, and concentrate on their best end-users.



Key Highlights From The Report

LumenVox, in January 2020, launched an advanced suite of voice biometric authentication technologies, naming them Version 8. This technology implements AI and biometrics to authenticate customer-agent interaction.

The Access Control and Authentication dominated the market for voice biometrics. The high level of awareness among organizations regarding the confidentiality of their data and the need to protect from malware targeted cyber-attacks while using cloud computing services will drive the segment's demand.

The cloud deployment type held the largest market share of 57.4% in the year 2019. The benefits provided by cloud-like data accessibility, quick implementation, lower cost, and 24x7 availability will foster the demand for voice biometrics.

Large Enterprises are rapidly adopting biometric voice technology as they recognize the importance of technology. Several BFSI giants have started to deploy in their security infrastructure as they deem it necessary.

The Government sector is witnessing a significant demand for voice biometrics as most of the government are modernizing their facilities, which is creating a demand for the market. Moreover, the government uses biometric to maintain confidentiality in matters of internal affairs.

North America held the largest market share of voice biometrics. The region is prone to several sophisticated cyber-attacks owing to the presence of influential financial sectors, tech companies, and the profitable telecommunication industry. There is a high demand for efficient technology for the protection of their data and financial information.

Key participants include Verint, Nuance Communications, Pindrop, Acculab, NICE, Phonexia, Auraya, VoicePIN, LumenVox, and SESTEK, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Professional Services

Training and Education

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Deployment and Integration

Managed Services



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passive Voice Biometrics

Active Voice Biometrics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Access Control and Authentication

Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation

Other



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud

On-Premises



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Healthcare

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Voice Biometrics market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



