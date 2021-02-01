New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Voice Cloning Market: Overview



Voice cloning is a method to create someone else's voice synthetically. Voice cloning solutions available now allow users to generate the computer version of their own voice. These solutions synthesize the individual's voice from only a few audio samples. Voice cloning is done with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. The Global Voice Cloning Market is forecast to reach USD 3.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



In order to form long-term relationships with the clients, most of the companies are focusing on enhancing their customer's experience by introducing a pleasant or familiar voice on the applications, products, and services they offer. This is one of the major factors driving the market size of the global voice cloning solutions market. Advancements in technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, natural language programming, etc., are further supporting the growth of the voice cloning solution market. However, the malicious ways in which the voice cloning methods can be misused are expected to impede the growth of this market. Voice cloning technology can generate fake audio clips, which can be manipulated to spread false insights. Though the misuse of voice cloning is a matter of concern, the focus of key players in the voice cloning market on the development of deep face detection tools to reduce the misuse of voice cloning technology is to drive the market in the forecast period



Voice Cloning Regional landscape



North America dominates the global market and is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to an increase in spending on the technology of voice cloning by companies based in the U.S and Canada. The Asia Pacific is also expected to offer attractive growth opportunities to key players worldwide in the next few years due to its high population and evolving technological advancement.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Voice Cloning market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Voice Cloning market are listed below:



IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google, iSpeech, Cepstral, CereProc, Nuance Communication Inc., Baidu, AT&T, and NeoSpeech.



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



On-Premises Deployment



Cloud-Based Deployment



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Chatbots & Assistants



Digital Games



Accessibility



Interactive learning



Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



BFSI



Media and Entertainment



Healthcare



Education



IT and Telecom



Retail



Others



Component Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Solutions



Services



Radical Features of the Voice Cloning Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Voice Cloning market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Voice Cloning industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Voice Cloning Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Voice Cloning Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Voice Cloning Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Voice Cloning Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Voice Cloning Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



