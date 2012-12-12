Voice Guidance by Systems Application Engineering Triggers Huge Growth

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), http://www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE released an exciting new upgrade to the Selector Pro product called Voice Guidance. “The difference between Voice Guidance and voice recognition is that the selector doesn’t have to talk to the unit. The Voice Guidance system gives selectors an advantage of not having to look at the display for their instruction,” explained Greg Braun, Senior Associate of Systems Application Engineering, Inc. The Voice Guidance technology, along with Motorola’s WT4090 and RS409 Ring Scanner solution, further eliminates errors at the pick slot by allowing selectors to scan and tally packages with ease.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments.



SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



Systems Application Engineering (SAE) has developed patented Hybrid Voice Guidance Solutions. These hybrid designs harnesses each technology: voice, text, barcode scanning, and wearable printing; they are ideal for retail, wholesale and food service picking operations. The advanced technology includes the industry's first application certified GS1 compliant for item-level product traceability and a U.S. Patented technology for scanning and printing case labels at time of pick.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



