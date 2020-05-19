Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Market: Fast-Moving Trends to Watch 2020-2025: Key Players Are 8x8, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, AT&T, Avaya, Cisco, Citrix, Google, Mit

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- The voice over internet protocol (VoIP) market has garnered major share in developed nations owing to presence of high-speed broadband infrastructures which eliminate the need for maintaining a separate telecommunications network. In addition to making voice calls, VoIP can also conduct video conferencing calls, eventually allowing businesses to visually communicate with co-workers and clients to discuss deals, files, documents and agendas more effectively.



VoIP makes recording calls more efficient and easier, further enabling companies to integrate different communication services into a single device or software. With rapid technological advancements and recent innovations, VoIP market outlook has witnessed an immense transformation lately. For instance, in 2019, caller ID app Truecaller announced the beta-testing of its new app feature that allows users to make voice calls over IP. With such advancements, VoIP market trends are likely to expand and the industry players may garner a huge customer base, thereby augmenting business growth over the forecast period.



Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) market share is slated to record significant gains from the international VoIP call segment. Demand for international VoIP calling services is estimated to increase exponentially over coming years, on account of its low-cost service offering. Several affordable international calling plans are being offered by VoIP service providers that allow organizations to conduct business across borders at low calling rates. Credible reports also estimate international VoIP calls market to hold major share of over 50% by 2025.



VoIP providers also allow users to make calls to landline and mobile phone numbers without any restrictions. Being internet-based, the technology can effectively handle media types such as images, videos and texts along with voice. Rising technological advancements will propel VoIP industry growth. For example, VoIP service plans come with advanced features like caller ID with name, call waiting, conference calls and call forwarding among other.



Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. VoIP Market, By Type

5.1. Key trends, by type

5.2. Integrated access/SIP trunking

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Managed IB PBX

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.4. Hosted IB PBX

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. VoIP Market, By Access Type

6.1. Key trends, by access type

6.2. Phone to phone

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

6.3. Computer to computer

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

6.4. Computer to phone

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

Chapter 7. VoIP Market, By Call Type

7.1. Key trends, by call type

7.2. International VoIP calls

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

7.3. Domestic VoIP calls

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 8. VoIP Market, By Medium Type

8.1. Key trends, by medium type

8.2. Fixed

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

8.3. Mobile

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025



