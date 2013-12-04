Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Asia Pacific: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018 : Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Asia Pacific: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.
Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/voice-over-lte-volte-in-asia-pacific-market-forecast-2013-2018-report.html
This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the Asia Pac region. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.
Report Benefits:
Regional forecast for Voice over LTE (VoLTE)
Identify challenges and opportunities for LTE services providers
Understand the business drivers and key success factors for VoLTE
Identify opportunities for infrastructure providers and application developers
Understand LTE technology and supporting next generation network infrastructure
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Target Audience:
OSS/BSS Solution Providers
Mobile Network Operators
Mobile Software Developers
Mobile Payment Service Providers
Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
Content and Applications Mediators
Social Commerce Vendors and providers
Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
Any telecom company focused on the Asia Pac region
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List of Figures
Figure 1: VoLTE Commitments and Deployments 16
Figure 2: LTE E-UTRAN Infrastructure Network Elements 34
Figure 3: LTE EPC Infrastructure Network Elements 39
Figure 4: Understanding LTE Network Elements and Channels 44
Figure 5: IMS Planes 49
Figure 6: IMS Model 50
Figure 7: Service Centralized and Continuity Application Server 51
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