Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Asia Pacific: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.



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This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the Asia Pac region. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.



Report Benefits:



Regional forecast for Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

Identify challenges and opportunities for LTE services providers

Understand the business drivers and key success factors for VoLTE

Identify opportunities for infrastructure providers and application developers

Understand LTE technology and supporting next generation network infrastructure



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Target Audience:



OSS/BSS Solution Providers

Mobile Network Operators

Mobile Software Developers

Mobile Payment Service Providers

Handset and Tablet Manufacturers

Content and Applications Mediators

Social Commerce Vendors and providers

Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers

Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers

Any telecom company focused on the Asia Pac region



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List of Figures



Figure 1: VoLTE Commitments and Deployments 16

Figure 2: LTE E-UTRAN Infrastructure Network Elements 34

Figure 3: LTE EPC Infrastructure Network Elements 39

Figure 4: Understanding LTE Network Elements and Channels 44

Figure 5: IMS Planes 49

Figure 6: IMS Model 50

Figure 7: Service Centralized and Continuity Application Server 51



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