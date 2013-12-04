Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Middle East and Africa: Market Forecast , Industry Size, Shares, Research Trends, Growth, Study, Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Middle East and Africa: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018"to its huge collection of research reports.



Click Here To Download Detail Report With TOC : http://www.researchmoz.us/voice-over-lte-volte-in-middle-east-and-africa-market-forecast-2013-2018-report.html



Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.



This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the Middle East and Africa regions. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.



Related Reports :



Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Asia Pacific: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018 http://www.researchmoz.us/voice-over-lte-volte-in-asia-pacific-market-forecast-2013-2018-report.html



Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the Asia Pac region. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.



Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Market Opportunities and Forecast 2013 - 2018 http://www.researchmoz.us/voice-over-lte-volte-market-opportunities-and-forecast-2013-2018-report.html



Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.There is a technical case to be made for a mass movement to VoLTE. The technology would make roaming easier, alleviate concerns with spectrum, and leverage backhaul. VoLTE is easier on the battery life of phones compared to 3G.



Report Benefits:



Regional forecast for Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

Identify challenges and opportunities for LTE services providers

Understand the business drivers and key success factors for VoLTE

Identify opportunities for infrastructure providers and application developers

Understand LTE technology and supporting next generation network infrastructure



Target Audience:



OSS/BSS Solution Providers

Mobile Network Operators

Mobile Software Developers

Mobile Payment Service Providers

Handset and Tablet Manufacturers

Content and Applications Mediators

Social Commerce Vendors and providers

Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers

Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers

Any telecom company focused on the ME and Africa regions



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