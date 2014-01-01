Fast Market Research recommends "Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in North America: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.
This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the North American region. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Benefits:
- Regional forecast for Voice over LTE (VoLTE)
- Identify challenges and opportunities for LTE services providers
- Understand the business drivers and key success factors for VoLTE
- Identify opportunities for infrastructure providers and application developers
- Understand LTE technology and supporting next generation network infrastructure
Target Audience:
- OSS/BSS Solution Providers
- Mobile Network Operators
- Mobile Software Developers
- Mobile Payment Service Providers
- Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
- Content and Applications Mediators
- Social Commerce Vendors and providers
- Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
- Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
- Any telecom company focused on the NA region
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