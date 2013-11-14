Voice over Training: Creating the Undeniable Demo

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Pat Fraley will present his techniques of crafting voiceover demos in a new 90-minute webinar: Creating The Undeniable Demo." The live webinar, including a valuable question-and-answer segment, will be presented on Tuesday, November 26th, at 6p.m. Pacific Standard Time.



"In my 40 years of working as a performer and teacher, I have rarely heard excellent demos," says Fraley. "I've spent two years contacting the top agents, advertising creative directors, writers, producers, and publishers, and clearly the message I’ve received is that they are not getting what they want. Instead, what they're getting are boring and ineffective demos."



Fraley has compiled his research with agents, casting directors, producers, and others, along with his experiences in crafting demos, into a 30-page downloadable workbook in the .pdf format. The workbook will be distributed to each participant when he or she registers for the webinar. Recordings of the webinar that can be streamed or downloaded will be distributed to participants, and will also be available for purchase several days after the live webinar runs.



Fraley says there are three key aspects to demo production: copy selection, production, and the skill set of the performer. "The performer's skill set often isn't the problem,” said Fraley. "Many demos miss the mark because the performer's personal style is not clearly presented."



During the webinar, Fraley will address topics such as why good demos are a necessity, the problems with most demos, and the specific needs for three key types of demos: Commercial, Animation/Character, and Audiobook demos. He will play examples of excellent demos, and have selected demonstrators perform demo segments as he coaches them.



"Demos are the voice actor's primary sales tool," says Fraley. "Demos have to accomplish very specific things, matching the current trends of what clients are looking for. And they have to do it fast, often within 10-15 seconds or less! That's why it's important to study the anatomy of an 'undeniable demo.'"



For more information about the “Creating The Undeniable Demo” webinar for voice actors, go to http://www.voice-overwebinars.com/Pat_Fraley_Undeniable-Demos.html .



About Voice-OverWebinars.com

Voice-OverWebinars.com offers focused training for voice over talents on a variety of topics, including voicing techniques, technical tips, and marketing for voice over jobs. Voice-OverWebinars.com is based in the western United States, with principals in California and Oregon. We also publish the VoiceOver Insider online magazine (www.voiceoverinsider.com). Contact Gary MacFadden at voiceoverinsider@gmail.com; 541-296-7886.