Voice over Training: The Art of Self Direction

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The world of the voice over actor has changed dramatically in the past decade. Only a few years ago, when a voice was required for a commercial, a documentary, or an audiobook, the voice talent went to a studio, and worked with a staff that included an engineer, client representatives, and a director.



With the advent of technology that puts professional-level recordings within the grasp of every voice actor, many voice over talent now work from studios in their homes, serving not only as the voice of the project, but also as the technical engineer and the director. Voice actors are on their own, and it’s crucial they make the right choices when auditioning for or completing each job.



“The fact is, we seldom get much direction in voice over,” says long-time talent and voice acting teacher Pat Fraley. “Directors often rely on the voice over talent to deliver the goods, mainly letting them know what isn’t working.”



Fraley says that today’s voice actor needs to have a clear understanding of what responsibilities he or she has as a performer, and also their responsibilities as a director. “One of the fundamental problems with performing AND directing yourself is that you are called upon to use both hemispheres of the brain—the left, which is the thinking, organized part, and the right, which is used for creative endeavors.”



Fraley holds that, with proper training, each voice talent has the potential to become the best director they’ll ever have. “Who should know your strengths and weaknesses better than you, and who would be more interested in seeing you succeed?” asks Fraley. “When you add the role of being your own engineer, this becomes a multi-personality journey.”



Fraley has compiled his techniques for self-direction in voice over into a 90-minute webinar accompanied by a downloadable workbook in the .pdf format. The live webinar, including a valuable question-and-answer segment, will be presented on Tuesday, October 29th at 6p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The workbook is distributed to the participant when he or she registers for the webinar. Recordings of the webinar will be distributed to participants, and will also be available for purchase several days after the live webinar runs.



For more information about “The Art of Self Direction” webinar for voice actors, go to www.voice-overwebinars.com/Fraley_Self_Direction.html.



About Voice-OverWebinars.com

Voice-OverWebinars.com offers focused training for voice over talents on a variety of topics, including voicing techniques, technical tips, and marketing for voice over jobs. Voice-OverWebinars.com is based in the western United States, with principals in California and Oregon. We also publish the VoiceOver Insider online magazine. Contact Gary MacFadden at voiceoverinsider@gmail.com; 541-296-7886.