Voice Over Virtual, the giant three-day online conference slated for September 18-20, 2013, announces a stellar cast of voice over trainers and professionals - the largest ever assembled for a voice over event.



"Our trainers are literally the A-to-Z of the voice over industry's top pros," says John Florian, whose VoiceOverXtra.com news and training website is producing the event that attendees will access from anywhere in the world via the Internet.



Training is conveniently grouped in major educational tracks - Audiobooks, Business and Marketing, Home Studio, and Voice Acting.



"And all training is accessible on-demand," Florian adds, "which lets conference attendees customize their experience and access the material whenever it fits their busy schedules."



More than 50 training sessions will be presented, serving voice actors at all career levels, and attendees will have more than two months to return to the event site to access the recordings - until November 30, 2013.



OUR STELLAR CAST OF VOICE-OVER TRAINERS includes such voiceover luminaries as:



Joe Cipriano

You hear Joe Cipriano every day on Radio, TV and in Movie Theaters voicing promos for shows like Two and a Half Men (CBS), The Simpsons (Fox), America’s Got Talent, and The Primetime Emmy Awards.



Pat Fraley

One of the top 10 performers of all time to be cast in TV animation roles, Pat Fraley has been teaching acting, voice and performing for 40 years. He is also a renowned voice over trainer and author, conducting workshops and speaking at conferences across the U.S. and near his Hollywood home base of Los Angeles.



Harlan Hogan

Over 35 years some very famous slogans have entered your ears via Harlan’s voice:

From Raids’ “Kills bugs fast, Kills bugs dead” and Head & Shoulders’ “That little

itch should be telling you something” to the iconic, “It’s the cereal even Mikey

Likes”.



Rodney Saulsberry

Rodney Saulsberry is a voice over coach and author with two bestselling books, You Can Bank on Your Voice and Step Up to the Mic. His distinctive announcer voice can be heardon promos for the ABC hit Dancing With The Stars and the ABC critically-acclaimed Charlie Brown Christmas Specials.



