Worldwide Scientific Studies Validate Voice Stress Analysis

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Over the past two decades there have been more than a dozen published scientific studies and numerous academic papers validating Voice Stress Analysis (VSA) from researchers and universities around the globe.



A recent study of the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer (CVSA), which is used by over 2,000 law enforcement, military and security agencies, showed the system to have an accuracy rate greater than 95%, far surpassing the performance of all other lie detection systems. The findings of the 18-year study, conducted by Professor James Chapman and Neuroscientist Marigo Stathis, were published in the 2012 Annual Edition of the scientific journal "Criminalistics and Court Expertise."



Other studies include two from the US Air Force Research Laboratory, conducted in 2000 and 2005, which determined that voice stress analysis achieved an accuracy rate of 100% when used to detect stress in known-conclusion cases, and that VSA results correlated to valid confession rates in over 90% of the cases studied. Since 2001, there have been several published scientific studies of VSA research conducted at Vilnius Godiminas Technical University, Lithuania, which validate both the efficacy and adaptability of VSA technology. The US Department of Defense in its 2007 study titled “Structured Interview Assessment of the Field Use of Voice Stress Analyzer Technology” determined US police obtained superior accuracy results with the CVSA compared to those typically attained with the polygraph. Researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University, Poland, in 2008 and 2012, studied the issue of police receiving telephone calls to their Emergency Call Centers, when only some of the calls were actual emergencies. Using a sample of over 60,000 genuine emergency calls they were able to accurately identify true emergency calls from less-urgent calls using VSA technology. Similar findings were published in 2011, based on research conducted by a joint team from the Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands Defense Academy and TNO Netherlands, which reported that stress in the human voice can be detected and accurately measured over the telephone. During 2013 there have been several reports of US government-funded research of VSA achieving greater than 90% accuracy rates during fully Automated Interviews designed for Homeland Security applications at the US-Mexico border.



In this regard, the superior performance of the CVSA has been achieved through the use of advanced algorithms and unique proprietary processes. Such clear-cut results underscore why the CVSA remains the world's most advanced, accurate, and widely-used credibility assessment system.



