VoiceAmerica Announces Launch of "Empowering Your Soul with Lisa Ouellet" on the 7th Wave Channel Beginning May 9th at 9 AM PST

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in independent talk radio, is pleased to announce the launch of Empowering Your Soul on its 7th Wave Channel beginning Friday, May 9th at 9 AM PST.



“We’re excited to have Ms. Ouellet join our 7th Wave Channel lineup. Her experience, credentials and wealth of knowledge in helping people live more satisfying lives through a variety of healing modalities will bring significant value to our listeners,” stated VoiceAmerica CEO Jeff Spenard.



"It's with great pleasure and excitement that I announce my new radio show 'Empowering Your Soul' which will introduce people to a variety of different topics to assist your soul on its journey to enlightenment," commented Ms. Ouellet.



About Lisa Ouellet

Lisa is a nationally recognized Spiritual Psychic Medium with the natural born gifts of Clairvoyance, Clairaudience, Clairsentience, and Claircognizance. She is also extremely empathic and a Certified Shamballha Reiki Master and Magnified Healer. Lisa is well known for being a trust worthy advisor who is nonjudgmental and full of integrity and can give you that peace of mind you’re searching for. She has a magnetic personality with an approachable friendly aura felt by those who come into contact with her, and she thrives on helping people attain freedom from being stuck in whatever area of their life keeps them feeling imprisoned. Combining her Life Coaching skills and Intuitive Sessions with her psychic gifts, compassion and spiritual knowledge that she has acquired over the years, she is able to help souls move forward on their journey while realizing it is for their highest good and in their best interest to do so. Lisa is also a co-organizer for The Greater Manchester Holistic Meet-Up group in New Hampshire where they organize and host several holistic fairs throughout the year.



More information about Lisa Ouellet and Empowering Your Soul can be found at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2334/empowering-your-soul .



Visit Lisa Ouellet’s website at http://www.lisaouellet.com/ and like her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LisaOuelletLLC.



Empowering Your Soul debuts Friday, May 9th at 9 AM PST on the VoiceAmerica 7th Wave Channel http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/250/voiceamerica-7th-wave . To learn more about the show and host Lisa Ouellet visit http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2334/empowering-your-soul.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.