VoiceAmerica Celebrates the 250th Episode of Awakening to Conscious Co-Creation with Peter Tongue

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- VoiceAmerica, the leading provider of originally programmed talk radio content, announces the 250th episode of “Awakening to Conscious Co-Creation” on its 7th Wave Channel.



“Congratulations to Mr. Peter Tongue on his 250th Broadcast on our 7th Wave Channel. Mr. Tongue not only brings great guests and outstanding content to our listeners, but he’s a true example of professionalism in broadcasting that is proven by the consistent growth in his large listener and fan base,” commented Jeff Spenard, CEO of VoiceAmerica.



Awakening to Conscious Co-Creation began broadcasting in 2009 with host Peter Tongue (http://www.petertongue.com/) who left his position as a successful High School Principal with 30 years’ experience in the education system and turned his attention to walking the true, spiritual path of a Metaphysical life. Using his experience and understanding of alchemy, meditation, teaching and healing, Peter now empowers people to open up to their own expanding path to higher consciousness.



"I am absolutely delighted to celebrate 250 shows with the 7th Wave Network of Voice America. It has been a very special relationship which has provided the listeners with high quality experts in the field of spiritual awakening. In fact the title for the show chosen almost five years ago, "Awakening to Conscious Co-Creation" has actually been the perfect fit for what the show has revealed throughout this time.



The show has become so popular that guests are clamoring to be on the show and so I get to choose a diverse range of experts who offer their life's passion in one hour. Regular listeners can use this as their path of Illumination as I certainly have, gaining tremendous awareness and insight over this time.



Recent guests have just kept the ball rolling with such authentic spiritual mentors like Neil Kramer, Cate Montana, Sera Beak, Amit Goswami, Maureen St.Germain and Lynn Andrews. These are high powered individuals who offer their expertise free to you through this wonderful show. In fact, I am excited about the 250th show as it encapsulates much of what we have been evolving towards over the five years, "Our Road to Personal Sovereignty" and how we get there with Kelly la Sha and Perry Mills.



The team at Voice America have been absolutely outstanding. I have worked alongside my executive producer, Brandy Jackson, throughout this time and she has offered me encouragement, support and advice through our weekly conversations. The support team of production engineers and marketers at Voice America have been professional and consistent and the show has always aired exactly as it should without any glitches, bringing me great confidence and comfort. This series of shows is an archive that can be used as your guide on your own awakening journey. It’s been a blast!," stated Mr. Tongue.



About Awakening to Conscious Co-Creation on the 7th Wave Channel

According to the Mayan Calendar, in February 2011, we will begin the ninth and final level of consciousness in the long-count, which will herald a 260 day opportunity for us to engage in conscious co-creation with Great Spirit. We need to prepare ourselves for this very exciting and unprecedented time in the history of planet Earth. This series of shows will lay the groundwork for you to advance your awareness sufficiently to be fully involved in this powerful process. A variety of guests will bring their expertise to explain different aspects of transformation in consciousness. Topics will include healing through different modalities, alchemy, the Indigo and Crystal children, earth energies, working with the invisible realms, sub-conscious body/mind programming, Conscious Corporations and more. Awakening to Conscious Co-Creation is broadcast live Wednesdays at Noon Pacific Time on 7th Wave Network.



Archives/Podcasts of the show can be found at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1564/awakening-to-conscious-co-creation



Listeners can download the current versions of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Kindle App at:



http://www.amazon.com/AirKast-Inc-Voice-America/dp/B00IGH8WPO



Mobile Apps for Android and iOS are available for free download at:



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.airkast.VA_MASTER&hl=en



iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/voiceamerica-talk-radio-network/id412135954?mt=8#



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.