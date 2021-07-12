VoiceAmerica Congratulates "Global Business" Host Mahesh Joshi for Five Years of Illuminating Programs

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- "It has been a fabulous five years with VoiceAmerica," said Joshi, host of "Global Business" each Wednesday at 9 a.m. with archived episodes at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2565. "The program has allowed me to share knowledge of many esteemed academicians, business leaders, authors, doctors, and thinkers beyond many other subject matter experts.



"The show inspired me to knowledge sharing on a wider spectrum and led to becoming an author of the book 'Global Business,' published by Oxford University Press, Oxford, UK, in 2018. Based on my radio show, I have completed two more books in print at Oxford University, 'Global Business in the Age of Transformation,' and 'Global Business in the Age of Distraction and Destruction.' My fourth book, 'Global Business in the Age of Crisis,' is under review at Oxford University Press."



"Thank you, for trusting VoiceAmerica to be the platform for you to evolve onto your self-discovery," said Sandra Rogers, Network Director and Senior Executive Producer, VoiceAmerica. "Five years of working with you and witnessing the evolution of your work, your dedication to create awareness, your passion, critical thinking, and commitment to use multiple forms of media to bring the conversation forward is inspiring. I am honored to be personally involved in your journey. Congratulations on your fourth book. We celebrate you and wish you continued success."



Joshi credits the professionalism of the VoiceAmerica team in supporting him at every step of the way, allowing him to focus on creating the best quality content for the program to be successful.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.