VoiceAmerica Debuts New in-House Live Radio Show: "Next at the Mic"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2023 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in internet talk radio, proudly announces its new in-house live radio show, "Next at the Mic." Premiering on October 31, 2023, and broadcasting every Tuesday at 2 PM Pacific and 5 PM Eastern on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel, this in-house delight is hosted by the seasoned producer and VoiceAmerica host, Bonnie D. Graham.



"Next at the Mic" offers a fresh perspective by shining a spotlight on the diverse voices within the VoiceAmerica family. Bonnie D. Graham's distinct conversational format delves into the unique aspects of their voices, the inspiration behind their messages, and the stories they are eager to share. The show goes beyond traditional Q&A interviews, providing an unscripted and lively discussion with unexpected turns and a natural flow.



Audiences are invited to an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience, getting up close and personal with the voices shaping the current, new, and future shows within the VoiceAmerica network. "Next at the Mic" serves as an inspirational platform, encouraging individuals to find their own 'mic' in life.



"'Next at the Mic' is your Tuesday afternoon dose of pure engagement. As an in-house production, we're celebrating our fantastic hosts, giving you an exclusive peek into their passion, challenges, and triumphs — all in a format that's both entertaining and insightful," shares Rachel Stapholz, Creative Director at VoiceAmerica.



Listeners have the opportunity to tune in every Tuesday at 2 PM Pacific and 5 PM Eastern on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel to listen to new episodes of "Next at the Mic." They will discover the unexpected and witness firsthand the power of these voices at the mic!



To catch up on the first two episodes of the show, click here. In the premiere episode, Patrick Laing, Cecilia Zapata-Harms, and Rebecca Hall Gruyter join the show to discuss "The Magic of Radio." In the episode on November 7th, Ron Roel, Dr. Wanda Wallace, and RUKE share their messages with Bonnie D.



For media inquiries, please contact Robert Ciolino, General Manager of VoiceAmerica, at robert.ciolino@voiceamerica.com.



About Bonnie D. Graham:

Bonnie D. Graham produced and hosted her first live talk radio show in 1998 on AM1240–WGBB, Long Island, NY's oldest terrestrial radio station. A few years later, she moved from terrestrial to Internet radio with her author interview show, "Up Close and Personal." In 2011, working at the enterprise software leader SAP, she developed the concept for a weekly live global business thought leadership roundtable series on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel – and launched "Coffee Break with Game-Changers" on October 5, 2011. Over the next nine years, Bonnie D. created, produced and hosted 46 additional SAP series on the Business Channel, attracting millions of listeners around the world. Since becoming an independent broadcaster in 2019, she has developed and hosted live radio and podcast series on the Business Channel for eight additional organizations, as well as her own weekly series, "Read My Lips: Cool Conversations with Creatives with akaRadioRed," on the Empowerment Channel. In 2023, her live-streaming "Technology Revolution: The Future of Now" series was ranked No. 6 on FeedSpot's Top 70 Technology Podcasts to Listen to in 2023. What powers Bonnie D.'s passion for radio? She "loves speaking with smart people!"



About VoiceAmerica:

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.