VoiceAmerica Has Continued Growth of Internet Talk Radio and Podcast's

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live Internet talk radio, reported a 20% increase in unique total shows, with the launch of 43 new shows in 2020 year-to-date. The new programs raise the 2019 total to nearly 260 unique shows across the VoiceAmerica Business, Variety, Health and Wellness, Influencers and Empowerment channels, which in aggregate reach 40+ million listeners a year in 140 countries.



According to a recent report on Nielsen.com, "As more Americans opt to stay home amid growing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), media consumption is, unsurprisingly, peaking. Yet amid the various media options consumers have to choose from, including streaming platforms and connected TVs, a recent Nielsen survey found that 83% of consumers say they're listening to as much or more radio as they were before the pandemic."



Jeff Spenard, CEO and owner of World Talk Radio, LLC, home to the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Networks, observed, "As people turn to Internet talk radio for fresh content, small-to-midsize companies, non-profits and global enterprises are seeing this medium as an opportunity to expand their brand and grow their reach. VoiceAmerica's account executives guide them through the show development process to launch thought leadership programming that engages listeners by educating, inspiring and entertaining. Sponsoring and hosting a talk radio show also raises an organization's social media credibility, similar to the reputation boost from being a published author. Our goal is to help businesses create value, earn trust and generate brand loyalty with our audiences."



According to Ryan Treasure, VP of Broadcast Operations at VoiceAmerica, "The topics presented by our new shows are as diverse as the companies themselves. For example, we recently added programs by Bootlegged Innovations, Life Counseling Solutions, Nexecute, Staging Symmetry Home Staging Consultants and Vitality Health Utah. We look forward to more organizations bringing us original talk radio content."



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica, the pioneer of digital radio programming since 1999, is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be an industry leader in Live Internet Talk, podcast audio creation, production, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes over 900 unique and innovative radio programs that engage millions of listeners worldwide. Five diverse VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience. Listen live at VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Business, VoiceAmerica Health, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Influencers, and on our Apple and Android devices. Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network and VoiceAmerica TV are radio and TV divisions of World Talk Radio, LLC, an independent and privately-owned digital entertainment media company.



To learn how to become a host or sponsor on VoiceAmerica.com, call 1-855-877-4666. VoiceAmerica | Become a Host | Advertise with us | About VoiceAmerica



CONTACT: info@voiceamerica.com