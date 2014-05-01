VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel Announces Launch of the Gillette Nutrition Show with Host Nutritionist Greg Gillette

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in independent talk radio, is pleased to announce the launce of The Gillette Nutrition Show on its Health and Wellness Channel beginning Monday, April 28th at 4 PM PST.



“We’re excited to have Mr. Gillette join our Health and Wellness Channel line up. His experience and wealth of knowledge in helping people live healthier lives through properly nutrition,” stated Executive Producer Sandra Rogers.



Key topics to be discussed on The Gillette Nutrition Show are:



-Why are so many people suffering from illness and disease?

-What are the main factors causing this epidemic?

-Learn several key factors that will get you on the path to feeling healthy and energized.

-Discover how Greg works with his clients and how Greg discovered the fountain of true health.

-How not to become part of the unhealthy epidemic.

-How to get on the path to awesome and amazing health with Gillette Nutrition.



The Gillette Nutrition Show debuts Monday, April 28th at 4 PM PST on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel http://voiceamericahealth.com to learn more about the show and host Greg Gillette visit http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2332/gillette-nutrition-show.



About Greg Gillette

Greg Gillette is a nutritionist, herbalist, health coach and owner of Gillette Nutrition. Greg’s passion is healing the world, one person at a time. Greg has seen how disease and other health conditions can be improved and sometimes cured with healing foods.



In 2000, Greg attended the New Mexico College of Natural Healing to become an herbal consultant. In 2003, Greg returned for more education at Bauman College. Greg studied nutrition and became a nutrition educator.



In 2005, he had the opportunity to work as a nutritionist with a natural health clinic in Campbell, California. In 2007, Greg started his own nutrition practice called Gillette Nutrition (http://www.gillettenutrition.com/). Greg offers in depth nutrition and wellness consultations that address a person’s background, genetics, eating habits, past health history and other factors. Greg teaches his clients the skills and knowledge to lead a healthy, vibrant and energized life so that each of his clients will know how to care for himself or herself.



Greg has been a guest on several radio shows in the past and he has written various articles that have been published in local publications and he has given many lectures in his community.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.